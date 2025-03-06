Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Report: Oregon's Dan Lanning to get big raise

Oregon and football coach Dan Lanning have agreed on an amended contract that will put him among the five highest-paid coaches in the nation, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday. The six-year deal that spans through 2030, which must be approved by Oregon's board when it meets Friday, includes a $2 million annual raise to an average of nearly $11 million per season.

Rugby-US women's grassroots flourishes after Olympic sevens heroics

Grassroots women's rugby has blossomed in popularity in the U.S. as thousands of new players lace up their boots after being inspired by the country's stellar performance at the Paris Olympics last year. Membership of women's rugby clubs is already at 95% of last year's total, according to USA Rugby, with a vast number more expected with the spring and summer seasons yet to fully kick off.

NBA roundup: Two Celtics score over 40 in win over Blazers

Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 43 points and Derrick White tossed in a career-high 41 to lead the short-handed Boston Celtics to a 128-118 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was the first time in franchise history that two Boston players scored 40-plus points in the same game.

Paralympics-Each sport must find own solution for transgender athletes, says IPC chief

Each sport must set its own rules on the participation of transgender athletes instead of one global rule and it must be based on scientific data, International Paralympics Committee President Andrew Parsons said on Thursday. Speaking on one year ahead of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, Parsons, who is also an International Olympic Committee member, said any decision should have an inclusive approach.

Mitch Morse, longtime NFL center, retires

Longtime NFL center Mitch Morse announced his retirement Thursday. "The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly," Morse wrote in a social media post.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin, Caps top Rangers in OT

Alex Ovechkin scored his 885th career goal with 9:32 remaining in the third period and Tom Wilson netted the game-winner with 53 seconds left in overtime as the visiting Washington Capitals rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Ovechkin is nine shy of tying Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. His power-play tally helped the Capitals earn their third win over the Rangers to complete the season sweep.

Soccer-FIFA to consider one-off expansion to 64 teams for 2030 World Cup

Soccer's governing body FIFA will review a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams to mark the centenary of the sport's marquee event, it said on Thursday. The 2030 World Cup will be held in Morocco, Spain and Portugal, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, where the inaugural edition was staged, set to host three games.

Reports: Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract, clear cap space

Amid a salary cap crunch, the Cleveland Browns have renegotiated quarterback Deshaun Watson's salary, clearing nearly $36 million of cap space, multiple outlets reported Thursday. With free agency opening next week, the Browns needed to clear $23 million in cap space to become cap compliant. And that made Watson's $72.7 million cap hit in 2025 a target.

Boxing-Paris Olympics medallist Ngamba pulls out of professional debut

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Cindy Ngamba has withdrawn from her professional boxing debut after failing to clear a pre-fight medical examination, organisers said on Thursday. Cameroonian Ngamba, who became the first representative of the refugee team to win an Olympic medal, was set to make her professional debut against Britain's Kirstie Bavington.

Tennis-Osaka crashes out of Indian Wells first round

Former champion Naomi Osaka was sent packing from Indian Wells after a 6-4 6-4 first-round defeat by Colombia's Camila Osorio on Wednesday. The Japanese four-time Grand Slam champion never looked comfortable against Osorio's dynamic shotmaking and piled up the unforced errors on a cool evening in the California desert.

