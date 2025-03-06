Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA pushes back inaugural Women's Club World Cup, introduces new competition

The inaugural Women's Club World Cup will be pushed back to 2028 from its original date of 2026, soccer's global governing body announced on Wednesday. Instead, the new six-team FIFA Women's Champions Cup will debut in 2026 and feature the six continental club champions, FIFA said after Wednesday's FIFA Council meeting where the new programme was approved.

Reports: Eagles re-signing Zack Baun to 3-year, $51M deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing back All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun on a three-year deal worth $51 million, ESPN reported Wednesday. The deal includes $34 million guaranteed at signing, per the report. Baun was set to become a free agent next week.

Bengals DE Sam Hubbard, 29, retires

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after seven seasons with the team. Hubbard, 29, was voted a team captain in each of his final four seasons with the Bengals. He was the longest-tenured player on the team's roster.

Lightning acquire Bjorkstrand, Gourde from Kraken in 3-team swap

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired forwards Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde on Wednesday as part of a three-team swap. The Lightning sent two conditional first-round picks (2026, 2027) and forward Michael Eyssimont to the Seattle Kraken. The first-round picks are top-10 protected. The Lightning also received a 2026 fifth-round pick from the Kraken.

K Mason Crosby retires as member of Packers

Former Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby is retiring as a member of the team, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday. The Packers selected Crosby in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft, and he stayed with the team through the 2022 season. In that time, he became the Green Bay franchise leader in career points (1,918), field goals (395), 50-yard field goals (43) and extra points (733).

Cowboys rework Dak Prescott's deal, open up $36.6M in cap space

The Dallas Cowboys restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract on Wednesday, carving out $36.6 million in cap space, according to multiple reports. The Cowboys created a total of $56.6 million under the 2025 salary cap the past two days by reworking wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's contract on Tuesday before addressing Prescott's deal.

Soccer-FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

The prize money for this year's 32-team Club World Cup to be held in the U.S. between June 14-July 13 will be $1 billion, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday. With $2 billion expected in revenues, FIFA reserves will remain untouched and some of the money generated will also be dedicated to club football around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino added in a statement.

Tennis-Kvitova's comeback effort falls short at Indian Wells

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova lost a tight three-setter in the opening round of Indian Wells on Wednesday, falling 4-6 6-3 6-4 to France's Varvara Gracheva. The loss leaves Kvitova searching for her first win since returning to the tour following the birth of her first child in July. She also lost in the first round in Austin last week in her first tournament following a 16-month absence.

Reports: Maxx Crosby, Raiders reach 3-year, $106.5M extension

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension on Wednesday to become the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The deal, which includes $91.5 million guaranteed, was announced by multiple media outlets before the Raiders reported that they signed Crosby to a multi-year extension.

Fraud case designed to wreck Platini's chance of FIFA top job, lawyer says

French footballing great Michel Platini was accused of fraud to torpedo his chances of becoming the head of world soccer's governing body FIFA, his lawyer told a Swiss court on Wednesday. Platini, a former captain and manager of the French national team who also used to run Europe's football authority UEFA, is facing corruption charges in an appeal against his acquittal two-and-a-half years ago.

