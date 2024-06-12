Boxer Amit Panghal Chooses India's High-Altitude Training for Paris Olympics Preparation
World championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal prefers to train at SAI's high-altitude training centre in Shillaru for the Paris Games. He emphasizes the importance of endurance training and the convenience of dietary options in India compared to abroad. Panghal also wants to continue training with Cuban coach Blas Iglesias Fernandes.
Olympic-bound world championships silver medallist Amit Panghal has decided to train at the Sports Authority of India's high-altitude training centre in Shillaru for the upcoming Paris Games.
The Rohtak-based boxer believes the centre in Himachal Pradesh will enhance his endurance, currently a focal point for him. 'I am planning for high-altitude training in Shilaroo. If that happens, it will be great for me,' Panghal disclosed during a press conference organized by SAI, IOA, and BFI.
He highlighted that weight cutting leads to fatigue in the third round, something he aims to counter through specialized training. Additionally, Panghal cited dietary concerns as a reason for choosing India over foreign locations, explaining that he struggled with food availability and quality during the training camps in Italy before the Tokyo Olympics. For the upcoming qualifiers, he has been training with Cuban coach Blas Iglesias Fernandes and plans to continue seeking his guidance. Panghal's preparation is part of a broader investment by the Sports Ministry, which has allocated Rs 52.78 crore for boxers in this Olympic cycle, including Rs 42.50 crore via the ACTC.
