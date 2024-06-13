Nicholas Pooran overtakes Chris Gayle to become top T20I run-scorer for West Indies

Explosive batter Nicholas Pooran overtook compatriot and T20 cricket legend Chris Gayle to become the highest-run-getter in short format for the West Indies. Pooran accomplished this milestone against New Zealand in his side's ICC T20 World Cup match at Tarouba.

In the game, Pooran scored 17 in 12 balls, with three boundaries. Despite a disappointing outing with the bat, Pooran made just enough to break a record and surpass one of the all-time greats of the sport. In 91 T20Is, Pooran has scored 1,914 runs at an average of 25.52 and strike rate of 134.03, with 11 half-centuries. His best score is 82.

Gayle had scored 1,899 runs in 79 T20Is for West Indies at an average of 27.92 and a strike rate of 137.50, with two centuries and 14 fifties. His best score is 117 in the format. The leading run-scorer in T20I cricket is the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has scored 4,113 runs at an average of 40.72 and a strike rate of 129.46, with three centuries and 36 fifties. His best score is 122.

Coming to the match, West Indies was put to bat first by Kiwis, who had won the toss. After being reduced to 30/5 at one point, a valiant half-century from Sherfane Rutherford (68* in 39 balls, with two fours and six sixes) took WI to 149/9 in their 20 overs. Trent Boult (3/16) was the best performer among Kiwi bowlers. Tim Southee (2/21) and Lockie Ferguson (2/27) also made notable contributions. Mitchell Santner and James Neesham got a wicket each. (ANI)

