"We're only a fledgling team": USA head coach Stuart Law after loss against India

After his side's seven-wicket loss against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, USA head coach Stuart Law said they were a young team. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Law said they have to learn not just the cricket aspect but also other intricacies.

"I think that we're only a fledgling team. There's plenty to learn. There's not just the cricket aspect of the game of cricket, but there's also the other intricacies that need to be embedded. It's a rule that's only just come in. A lot of our players wouldn't have heard about it before we played in the Bangladesh series or the Canada series earlier this year. So, look, it's something that we need to address, we'll sit down and talk about, but we can improve it," Stuart said. The head coach opened up on Monank Patel's injury and said that the wicketkeeper-batter suffered a niggle in his shoulder.

"He's got a niggle in his shoulder so we're monitoring that daily. The medical staff will sit with him either tonight or tomorrow and make an assessment. But he's improving which is good, he just wasn't good enough to get out there to play today at full capacity. So, it's on the improve, which is great news for Monank," he added. Recapping the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The USA put on a fighting total of 110/8 in their 20 overs, with Nitish Kumar (27 in 23 balls, with two fours and a six) and Steven Taylor (24 in 30 balls, with two sixes) playing crucial knocks.

Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel also got a wicket. In the run-chase of 111, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for single-digit scores and Rishabh Pant (18 in 20 balls, with a four and six). India was left struggling at 39/3 in 7.3 overs. Then, Suryakumar Yadav (50 in 49 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shivam Dube (31* in 35 balls, with a four and six) stitched a match-winning 72-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Saurabh Netravalkar (2/18) was the pick of the bowlers for the USA. Arshdeep took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his spell. (ANI)

