Sherfane Rutherford Guides West Indies to T20 World Cup Super Eight with Stellar Performance

Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten half-century led West Indies to a 13-run win over New Zealand, advancing them to the T20 World Cup's Super Eight stage. Rutherford's 39-ball 68 rescued West Indies from a precarious 76/7, supported by Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie's impressive bowling.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 13-06-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 10:46 IST
Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford, with an unbeaten half-century, propelled West Indies into the T20 World Cup's Super Eight stage with a thrilling 13-run victory over New Zealand.

The 25-year-old all-rounder hammered half a dozen sixes in his career-best 39-ball 68, lifting West Indies from a precarious 76/7 to 149/9 in just 12.3 overs.

Pacers Alzarri Joseph and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie then dismantled the New Zealand line-up, securing a memorable triumph for the Caribbean side.

