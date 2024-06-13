Arshdeep Singh Shines With the Ball and Aims to Excel as Batter

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, known for his recent exploits with the ball, is not resting on his laurels. He aims to become a reliable lower-order batter and is putting in extra hours with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Arshdeep was instrumental in India's seven-wicket victory over the USA, clinching four wickets for just nine runs in a T20 World Cup group stage match on Wednesday. This win secured India's place in the Super Eight stage. Post-match, Arshdeep emphasized the constant drive to improve in all aspects of the game, be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

In a high-stakes game against Pakistan, Arshdeep had opted to bat ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, insisting on the move despite the team's surprise. Reflecting on the ongoing tournament, he highlighted the importance of adapting to varied conditions and maintaining consistent performance regardless of win or loss.

