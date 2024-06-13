Left Menu

Arshdeep Singh Shines With the Ball and Aims to Excel as Batter

Despite his recent success with the ball, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh seeks to improve his batting. In India's T20 World Cup win over the USA, Arshdeep claimed four wickets. He is focusing on his batting with coach Vikram Rathour and aims to be a reliable lower-order batter.

Updated: 13-06-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:12 IST
Arshdeep Singh

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, known for his recent exploits with the ball, is not resting on his laurels. He aims to become a reliable lower-order batter and is putting in extra hours with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Arshdeep was instrumental in India's seven-wicket victory over the USA, clinching four wickets for just nine runs in a T20 World Cup group stage match on Wednesday. This win secured India's place in the Super Eight stage. Post-match, Arshdeep emphasized the constant drive to improve in all aspects of the game, be it batting, bowling, or fielding.

In a high-stakes game against Pakistan, Arshdeep had opted to bat ahead of Jasprit Bumrah, insisting on the move despite the team's surprise. Reflecting on the ongoing tournament, he highlighted the importance of adapting to varied conditions and maintaining consistent performance regardless of win or loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

