Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC names former India international Noel Wilson as assistant coach

Chennaiyin FC has appointed Noel Wilson as the assistant coach for their first team ahead of the 2024-25 season

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:20 IST
Chennaiyin FC names former India international Noel Wilson as assistant coach
Noel Wilson (Photo: CFC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indsia

Chennaiyin FC has appointed Noel Wilson as the assistant coach for their first team ahead of the 2024-25 season. The 44-year-old from Bengaluru has reunited with head coach Owen Coyle. The coaching duo has previously worked together at Jamshedpur FC where they guided the team to its first-ever ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022. Wilson has replaced Raman Vijayan.

"We are delighted to welcome Noel Wilson to Chennaiyin's coaching staff. With his deep knowledge of the game and wealth of experience, he is a great addition to our team. We are confident that he will play a crucial role in helping us achieve our goals at the club," commented Ekansh Gupta, Vice President of Chennaiyin FC, a press release said. Wilson was also the head coach of Jamshedpur FC's reserve team and helped them register some impressive performances in the second division of the I-League as well as other tournaments. He has also served as the head coach of South United FC and Ozone FC.

With an impressive track record and extensive experience as both a player and coach, Wilson adds vast knowledge and expertise to the Chennaiyin coaching team. "It's always an honour and privilege to be a part of Chennaiyin FC. A club which has won 2 ISL Championship and other achievements. I am looking forward to working with Chennaiyin FC to achieve the goal of the club to win games and trophies," Wilson expressed his excitement at joining the Marina Machans.

As a player, Wilson has represented the Blue Tigers on several occasions and was also part of the Indian side that won the bronze medal at the 1999 South Asian Games. He has played for renowned clubs like Mohun Bagan, Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024