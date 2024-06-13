Left Menu

Divya Deshmukh Clinches World Junior Girls' Chess Championship Title

Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh outperformed Bulgaria's Beloslava Krasteva to win the World Junior Girls' Chess Championship. Divya finished the tournament with 10 points, narrowly ahead of Armenia's Mariam Mkrtchyan. In the open section, Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan won on tiebreaks. Grandmaster Pranav Anand was the best Indian performer, finishing 10th.

Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh celebrated a monumental victory on Thursday, outclassing Bulgaria's Beloslava Krasteva to clinch the title in the World Junior Girls' Chess Championship. The International Master ended the tournament with an impressive 10 points out of a possible 11, narrowly edging out Armenia's Mariam Mkrtchyan.

Meanwhile, in the open section, Nogerbek Kazybek of Kazakhstan ascended to the top, defeating overnight sole leader Mamikon Gharbyan of Armenia on better tiebreak points. Despite a neck-and-neck performance, Armenian Emin Ohanyan had to settle for second place.

India's Grandmaster Pranav Anand emerged as the best performer from the country in the open section, concluding the tournament in 10th place with 7.5 points, after a victory over Armenia's Arsen Davtyan.

