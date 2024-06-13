Abhinav Bindra Foundation and IISM launch two new certificate courses

The International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) celebrated its 2024 Degree Distribution Ceremony for the BSM, MSM, and PGP graduating batch of 2023. The grand event took place at The Novotel Hotel, International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai, and was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest Abhinav Bindra, India's first Olympic gold medallist in shooting, and Guest of Honour Piyush Chawla, a distinguished Indian cricketer.

Abhinav Bindra, in his inspiring address, emphasised the importance of education and professional development in sports while talking to the media. "I am delighted to be here today to witness the graduation of these bright minds who will drive the future of sports in India. Education in sports management is crucial for the growth and sustainability of sports in our country. I congratulate all the graduates and encourage them to continue striving for excellence," said Bindra to the 170 graduates who received their certificates on Thursday. Guest of Honour Piyush Chawla also shared his insights, reflecting on the significance of such academic programs. "The sports industry in India is growing at an unprecedented pace, and institutions like IISM are at the forefront of this transformation. The knowledge and skills acquired by these graduates will be pivotal in professionalising sports management in India. I am honoured to be part of this celebration and wish all the graduates the very best in their future endeavours," stated Chawla.

Nilesh Kulkarni, Founder of IISM, expressed his pride and joy in seeing another successful batch of graduates. "Today marks a significant milestone in the lives of our graduates and in the history of IISM. Our mission has always been to provide top-notch education and training to individuals passionate about sports. It is heartening to see our vision come to fruition as we witness our students stepping into the professional world, ready to make a substantial impact. Congratulations to all the graduates, and may you continue to inspire and lead," said Kulkarni. The event also witnessed the announcement of a significant partnership: an MoU between EduHub Education and the Abhinav Bindra Foundation through their academic wings IISM and ABSMARI respectively. This collaboration is poised to significantly contribute to India's Olympic vision for 2036 by focusing on critical areas of partnership, including:

- Workshops- Research- Academic Book- Internship Programs- Joint Opportunities- Short-Term Certification and Academic Courses As part of this collaboration, two new certificate courses are being launched:

- Advanced Certification on Health, Wellness & Entrepreneurship (HWE)- Certification on Innovation & Sports Entrepreneurship (ISE) The ceremony was a memorable event, filled with pride, joy, and a shared commitment to advancing sports management education in India. As the graduates embark on their professional journeys, IISM reaffirms its dedication to shaping the future of sports in the country. (ANI)

