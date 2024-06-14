Left Menu

Youth Day Commemoration to Focus on Sports and Opportunities for Development

The 2024 Youth Day and Youth Month celebrations will highlight the Sport for Youth Development (S4YD) agenda, using sport as a tool for social cohesion and solidarity in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:48 IST
Youth Day Commemoration to Focus on Sports and Opportunities for Development
NYDA Executive Chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, emphasized that this year’s Youth Month will focus on sports as a means of youth and national development. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), in partnership with the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture, the Presidency, and the Limpopo Provincial Government, is set to host the commemoration of Youth Day on Sunday. This year marks the 48th anniversary of the 16 June 1976 Soweto student uprising, a significant protest against the Bantu Education Act and apartheid laws.

The 2024 Youth Day and Youth Month celebrations will highlight the Sport for Youth Development (S4YD) agenda, using sport as a tool for social cohesion and solidarity in South Africa. This year’s theme, “Actively advancing socioeconomic gains of our democracy,” gains added significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of South Africa’s freedom.

NYDA Executive Chairperson, Asanda Luwaca, emphasized that this year’s Youth Month will focus on sports as a means of youth and national development. Various sporting activities are planned across all levels of government to commemorate Youth Month, promoting sport as a transformative tool for building an inclusive society.

Among the key events, the NYDA will host the National Youth Day Careers and Opportunities Expo in Polokwane. This expo aims to provide young people with access to opportunities for study, volunteerism, service, employment, and entrepreneurship. Luwaca noted that the approach has shifted post-COVID-19 to large-scale career and opportunities expos, which resonate more with young people’s interests. The expo will feature over 110 opportunity providers from the private sector, government departments, civil society, academia, and development partners, and will be held at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium from 9am.

Additional events in Limpopo include a certification ceremony for young welders, hosted by the NYDA in collaboration with the Department of Correctional Services and the Department of Labour and Employment. This ceremony will take place at Fhulufelo Secondary School, where graduates will receive start-up toolboxes for their enterprises and cooperatives. On June 15, the NYDA will also support the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture at the annual Creative and Cultural Industries Youth Expo at the University of Limpopo in Mankweng.

These events aim to provide young people with platforms to access development opportunities and become active participants in the economy.

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024