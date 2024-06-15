Left Menu

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori to Represent Japan at Paris Olympics

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori from Japan are set to compete in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. This will be the second Olympics for Osaka and the fifth for Nishikori. The duo participates under the International Tennis Federation's protected ranking rule and looks to leave their mark on the global stage.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 01:27 IST
Japan's Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori will compete at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, the Japan Tennis Association has announced. It will be the second Games for the 26-year-old four-times Grand Slam winner Osaka, who finished ninth in the singles at her home Tokyo Games in 2021, where she was also the final torchbearer in the opening ceremony.

The world number 125 will be joined by former U.S. Open finalist Nishikori, ranked 286th, with both eligible under the International Tennis Federation's protected ranking rule. The 34-year-old Nishikori, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games by beating Spain's Rafa Nadal, will make his fifth straight Olympic appearance, the most by a Japanese player.

