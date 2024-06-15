Germany Dominates Euro Opener with Historic 5-1 Victory over Scotland

Germany opened the European Championship with a resounding 5-1 win over 10-man Scotland on Friday, boosting their confidence for the tournament ahead.

The dynamic duo of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala scored within the first 20 minutes, making them the youngest goal-scorers in Euro history for their team.

Scotland's fortunes worsened when defender Ryan Porteous received a red card, leading to Kai Havertz converting the ensuing penalty. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug added Germany's fourth goal in the 68th minute, and Emre Can finished the match with a stoppage-time goal, marking the largest margin of victory ever in a European Championship opener.

Despite Scotland's struggles, they managed a consolation when an own goal off Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger found the net. Coach Steve Clarke's team will need to improve against Hungary and Switzerland to escape Group A and reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Germany, aiming for a record fourth European Championship title, remains tied with Spain in the number of championships won. AP MNK MNK

