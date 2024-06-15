Germany's Dominant Start in Euro Championship with 5-1 Win Over Scotland

Host Germany initiated the European Championship with an emphatic 5-1 triumph over a 10-man Scotland on Friday.

Early goals from young stars Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala put Germany in a commanding position within the first 20 minutes. The duo also set records as the youngest goal-scorers in Euro history for their team.

The match took a further turn for the worse for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off just before halftime, leading to a Kai Havertz penalty conversion.

Substitute Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can added to the tally, marking Germany's largest win margin in European Championship history.

Scotland managed a consolation goal through an own goal by Antonio Rüdiger. Steve Clarke's side now faces a tough battle against Hungary and Switzerland in Group A to advance to the knockout stage.

Germany aims to secure a record fourth European Championship title, sharing the top spot with Spain. The match began with high spirits from the Tartan Army, Scotland's fans, but they were swiftly silenced by Wirtz's early strike.

Toni Kroos assisted the opener with a brilliant lob to Joshua Kimmich who set up Wirtz for a tidy finish. Musiala soon doubled the lead with assistance from Ilkay Gündogan and Havertz.

A critical moment came just before halftime when Gunn parried a header but captain Gündogan was brought down by Porteous, resulting in a red card and a penalty that Havertz slotted home.

Scotland's defense held momentarily in the second half but crumbled again when Musiala set up Füllkrug for a thunderous strike, just minutes after he came on as a substitute.

Scotland found brief solace with a header from Kieran McKenna deflecting off Rüdiger for a goal. Can finalized Germany's victory with a late curling shot, having joined the squad as a replacement for the unwell Aleksandar Pavlovic.

