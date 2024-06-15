Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman to miss remainder of T20 WC due to injury, replacement named

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will miss the remainder of ICC T20 World Cup due to recurrence of a finger injury that kept him out of action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Mujeeb played in the opening clash of Afghanistan against Uganda but since then has not played due to a sprain in index finger of his bowling hand, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Rahman has been replaced by opening batter Hazratullah Zazai, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday following approval from their event technical committee just after Afghanistan's win over Papua New Guinea. Afghanistan had a replacement for Mujeeb in their main team itself in form of Noor Ahmed, who played in their previous two fixtures against New Zealand and PNG. He took 1/14 against PNG in his four overs while went wicketless against Kiwis.

"He is going to be a big part for us going forward, as these wickets continue to wear," Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's coach, said about Noor, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. "It is always nice to have the option of him to come into the side, or the left-arm spin of Nangeyalia Kharote, who can come into the side - he did really well in the last [series] against Ireland - and obviously [Mohammad] Nabi, who can bowl spin as well," he added.

Zazai, though not a like-to-like replacement for Mujeeb, will be a huge boost to Afghan's batting line-up. He has not played a T20I since February this year but featured in 2021 and 2022 editions of T20 WC. He also holds team's second-highest individual score in men's T20I cricket. Afghanistan secured their spot in the Super Eight stage by beating PNG will face West Indies in their final group game on Monday in Saint Lucia. (ANI)

