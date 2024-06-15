Hockey India's Junior Team Gears Up for Intense Training Camp

Hockey India announced on Saturday a 40-player core probable group for a junior men's national coaching camp, set to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16.

This camp follows the Indian junior men's team's European tour, where they played five matches from May 20-29 against teams from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands club Bredase Hockey Vereniging.

India secured a narrow 2-2 (4-2 SO) win against Belgium in their first game but lost the second match 2-3. They also faced a close 5-4 defeat against Bredase Hockey Vereniging.

Against Germany, the team was defeated 2-3 in the first game but emerged victorious in a 1-1 (3-1 SO) return match, which concluded their European tour.

The upcoming camp, led by coach Janardhana CB and overseen by high performance director Herman Kruis, aims to prepare the team for future challenges and will conclude on August 18.

Janardhana expressed optimism about the camp, stating, "We have a talented group of players, and these intensive training sessions will help them realize their full potential. Our goal is to develop a cohesive and formidable team ready to take on any challenge."

The 40-member core probable group includes goalkeepers Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, and Ali Khan, among others, spanning positions of defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

