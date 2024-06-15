E. Coli Contamination Threatens Paris Olympic Swimming Events

Less than two months before the Paris Olympics, unsafe levels of E. coli have been detected in the Seine River, threatening upcoming swimming events, according to test results published Friday.

Persistent heavy rain in Paris led to contamination levels in early June that exceeded safe limits for bacteria such as E. coli and enterococci. Monitoring group Eau de Paris reported these findings just a day after an IOC executive expressed confidence that the races would proceed as planned near the Eiffel Tower.

The first Olympic event in the cleaned-up Seine is a men's triathlon on July 30, followed by women's and mixed relay events in early August. Marathon swimming races are scheduled for August 8 and 9. Despite the IOC's assurance, the final say on event safety lies with World Aquatics and World Triathlon, especially as previous events were canceled due to similar concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)