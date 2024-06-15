Internal Discord Leads to Pakistan’s World Cup Debacle

Internal strife and the non-performance of senior players have been cited as reasons for Pakistan's shocking early exit from the T20 World Cup, potentially leading to substantial changes both within the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to PCB insiders, reuniting the team was the foremost challenge for Captain Babar Azam, who struggled due to group dynamics.

Tensions heightened as rising star Shaheen Shah Afridi and seasoned player Muhammad Rizwan became dissatisfied with leadership decisions, contributing to the turmoil.

Sources revealed that the return of senior players like Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim added to internal confusion, given their lack of recent top-level play, which impacted team performance negatively.

Despite efforts by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to boost morale, including private pep talks and strategic meetings, the discord remained unresolved, culminating in a disastrous World Cup performance.

Naqvi now faces the task of overhauling both team and PCB management, amid increasing pressure from fans and critics demanding accountability for the failures.

