Left Menu

Internal Discord Leads to Pakistan’s World Cup Debacle

The Pakistan cricket team's early exit from the T20 World Cup is attributed to internal groupings and non-performance of senior players. Significant changes are anticipated within the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is facing pressure as criticism mounts over the team's dismal performance.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:49 IST
Internal Discord Leads to Pakistan’s World Cup Debacle
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Internal strife and the non-performance of senior players have been cited as reasons for Pakistan's shocking early exit from the T20 World Cup, potentially leading to substantial changes both within the team and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to PCB insiders, reuniting the team was the foremost challenge for Captain Babar Azam, who struggled due to group dynamics.

Tensions heightened as rising star Shaheen Shah Afridi and seasoned player Muhammad Rizwan became dissatisfied with leadership decisions, contributing to the turmoil.

Sources revealed that the return of senior players like Muhammad Amir and Imad Wasim added to internal confusion, given their lack of recent top-level play, which impacted team performance negatively.

Despite efforts by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to boost morale, including private pep talks and strategic meetings, the discord remained unresolved, culminating in a disastrous World Cup performance.

Naqvi now faces the task of overhauling both team and PCB management, amid increasing pressure from fans and critics demanding accountability for the failures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024