Tragic Passing of Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at 26

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for England's second-tier club Millwall, has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Millwall confirmed the devastating news on Saturday, although no further details about his death have been released.

Sarkic had earned nine caps for Montenegro, with his last appearance being a 2-0 defeat against Belgium on June 5. He joined Millwall from Wolverhampton last August, appearing in 33 matches for the London club.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time," a Millwall spokesperson said. "The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

