Tragic Passing of Millwall Goalkeeper Matija Sarkic at 26

Matija Sarkic, the 26-year-old goalkeeper for Millwall and Montenegro national team, has passed away. Millwall announced his death on Saturday without disclosing further details. Sarkic played 33 matches for Millwall and had his most recent international appearance on June 5. The club expressed condolences to his family and friends.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for England's second-tier club Millwall, has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Millwall confirmed the devastating news on Saturday, although no further details about his death have been released.

Sarkic had earned nine caps for Montenegro, with his last appearance being a 2-0 defeat against Belgium on June 5. He joined Millwall from Wolverhampton last August, appearing in 33 matches for the London club.

"Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time," a Millwall spokesperson said. "The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

