Left Menu

Football Mourns the Loss of Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal, Everton, and Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell has passed away at age 54 after a short illness. Known for his impactful career and cherished by fans and clubs alike, Campbell was a revered figure in English football. He retired in 2007 after a commendable career.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:52 IST
Football Mourns the Loss of Kevin Campbell

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker and commentator Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54. British media said he had been in hospital for two weeks before his death was announced on Saturday.

"We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness," Arsenal said on social media. "Kevin was adored by everyone at the club." Campbell made his senior debut at Arsenal in 1988 and spent seven years at the club including two loan spells. He joined Forest in 1995, where he spent three years, before joining Everton in 1999 for a seven-year spell. He retired in 2007.

"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game but an incredible person as well -- as anyone who ever met him will know," Everton posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024