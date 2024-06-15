Left Menu

Indian Archery Team Tops Qualifier, Eyes Paris Olympics

The Indian men's recurve archery team, consisting of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav, secured the top seed in the 24-team elimination round at the Final Olympic Qualifier. They will face 17th seed Luxembourg in the last-16. The top-three ranked teams will secure spots for the Paris Olympics.

PTI | Antalya | Updated: 15-06-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 16:20 IST
Indian Archery Team Tops Qualifier, Eyes Paris Olympics
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Indian men's recurve archery team, comprised of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav, successfully entered the 24-team elimination round as the top seed during the Final Olympic Qualifier held on Saturday.

With an impressive score of 2018 points, the trio outperformed Chinese Taipei (2008) and Germany (1998) to secure the pole position on the leaderboard. In total, 46 teams competed, and the top-24 advanced to the elimination round, which features a draw of 32.

As the top finishers, Team India received a bye into the last-16 and will face 17th seed Luxembourg. The top-three ranked nations in the elimination round will earn Paris Olympic quota places in the men's recurve team event. Should India finish among the top-three, their individual quota will be upgraded to a team quota. Notably, Dhiraj Bommadevara had previously secured an individual quota.

On a different note, the Indian women's recurve team, including Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, faced a setback on Friday with a 3-5 loss to lower-ranked Ukraine in the pre-quarterfinals. However, based on their rankings, they still have a chance to qualify ahead of the Paris Olympics cut-off date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024