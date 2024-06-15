Muhammed Nemil extends FC Goa contract until 2027

FC Goa announced that midfielder Muhammed Nemil has extended his association with the club, putting pen to paper on a new three-year contract. Hailed as one of the team's brightest young talents since joining the Gaurs in 2020, Nemil will hence don the iconic orange shirt during the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond.

The 22-year-old, who has played 33 matches and scored 7 goals for FC Goa to date, expressed his enthusiasm about the extension: "I'm absolutely delighted to continue my journey with FC Goa. This Club has become my second home, and I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together. "I am grateful for the support from the fans and the management, and I'm committed to giving my best in every match and training session. We had a fruitful season last time, finishing third in the ISL League stage and reaching the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup semi-finals - and we want to create a bigger impact this time around," he added.

For Muhammed Nemil, the journey with the Men in Orange has been marked by significant milestones. After signing in 2020, he spent a season on loan with the Marcet academy in Spain. His return saw him make an immediate impact, finishing as the joint-second-top goalscorer in the Durand Cup 2021 as Goa emerged champions. The youngster made his ISL debut later that year and has featured in all of the Club's Durand Cup, ISL and Super Cup campaigns since then.

FC Goa's head coach, Manolo Marquez also shared his thoughts on the Kerala-based lad. "There is no doubt that Nemil is an exceptionally talented player. His ability to play with both feet and his powerful shots make him a significant asset. "The challenge for him now is to maintain consistency, but we believe in his potential to be a decisive player for us in the coming seasons. This extension reflects our confidence in his abilities and our vision for success and trophies," the Spaniard concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)