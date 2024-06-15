Mazahir Saidu, Chetna Sharma crowned as 'Champion of Champion' in armwrestling tournament

Mazahir Saidu and Chetna Sharma, who represent Kochi KDs franchise in the Pro Panja League were crowned as 'Champion of Champions' (COC), in men and women category at the recently concluded PAFI National Armwrestling and Para Armwrestling Championship 2024, held at Dr. Vasantrao Deshpande Memorial Hall, Civil Lines, Nagpur. The Championship saw more than 2000 armwrestlers taking part, a release said. Kerala was declared as the overall winner having won a total of over 300 medals.

Kerala's Mazahir Saidu, who plays for Kochi KD's franchisee, showed his impeccable power over Delhi's Yuvraj Verma, of Mumbai Muscles, to clinch the Men's title, while in the women's category, Assam's Chetna Charma, of Kochi KD's who competes in the 65kg category, showed her strength and caused a major upset to overcome Haryana's Nirmal Oliyan of Rohtak Rowdies, who competes in the 90kg+ category to become the female 'Champion of Champions'. Coming to the Youth category, 22-year-old Delhi's Yuvraj Verma was crowned COC after he beat Nagaland's Avilie Zuyie, while teen sensation Uttar Pradesh's Aabhas Rana, newly drafted into Kiraak Hyderabad, clinched COC in the junior boys category after beating Vawal Biakhlug of Mizoram, the release said.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI), voiced her excitement about the Championship. "It is such a thrill to see these Armwrestlers put up a brilliant show for the fans and at the same time inspiring and encouraging the youth to take Armwrestling as a career sport. We had more than 2,000 Armwrestlers taking part in this Championship, which tells you how the sport is gaining popularity. I am sure that going forward, this number will only increase."(ANI)

