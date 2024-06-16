Euro 2024: Spain thump three goals past Croatia to begin campaign on winning note

Spain established their superiority and outclassed Croatia with a convincing 3-0 win in the Group B clash in their Euro 2024 campaign opener on Saturday at Berlin's Olympiastadion. It was a one-sided affair which was sealed in the first half. Three different goal-scorers featured on the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes for Spain.

Alvaro Morata broke the stalemate in the 29th minute to put Spain ahead in the game. He found himself one-on-one with the keeper following a defence-piercing through ball from Fabian Ruiz. Three minutes later, Spain doubled their lead with Ruiz this time featuring on the scoresheet. With quick feet work he got past Croatia's defenders, made them dance to his tune and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

On the cusp of the first half, Lamine Yamal with a beautiful curving delivery found Dani Carvajal in the box. The full-back made no mistake in finding the net from close range. At the age of 16 years and 338 days, Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to feature at a European Championship.

The first half ended with Spain leading by 3-0 and Croatia looking back at their half goal-scoring chances. In the second half, Croatia had their moments to make a comeback in the game but failed to deliver against Spain's resolute defence.

Full-back Marc Cucurella in the 55th minute made a goal-saving block by denying Josip Stanisic's effort from going past the goal line. In the 77th minute, Croatia earned a penalty after Rodri fouled Bruno Petkovic in the box following an error from goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Simon made ammends by saving the penalty but Croatia scored following a rebound. However, the goal was ruled out due to encroachment. Croatia's Ivan Perisic made a run inside the box before the penalty kick was taken. Head coach Luis de la Fuente's side held on to their lead and sealed a 3-0 win and a positive start to their Euro 2024 campaign. (ANI)

