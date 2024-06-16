Left Menu

Aleksandar Pavlovic Extends Bayern Munich Contract Through 2029

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has extended his Bayern Munich contract until 2029. Despite missing Euro 2024 due to an infection, Pavlovic has been a standout player for Bayern, having started with the club at age seven. His extension makes him a future key player.

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has officially extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2029, the club confirmed on Sunday, just four days after an infection forced him to miss Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old, who has been with Bayern Munich since the age of seven, emerged as one of the top performers in what was an otherwise lackluster season. Despite Bayer Leverkusen clinching the German title, Pavlovic's individual brilliance kept fans hopeful. Initially, his previous contract was set to expire in 2027.

Max Eberl, Bayern's board member for sport, lauded Pavlovic's journey, stating, "He was born in Munich, joined FC Bayern at a young age, and ascended to the summit. He exemplifies what it takes to reach the highest level. We envision Aleks as one of the future cornerstones of our team." Unfortunately, an infection ruled Pavlovic out of Euro 2024, prompting his replacement by Emre Can in Germany's squad.

