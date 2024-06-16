"Biggest match-winner": Harbhajan Singh on Suryakumar Yadav's performance against USA in T20 WC

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten innings against the hosts in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the United States at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. Singh asserted that Suryakumar is the biggest match-winner because the day he performs not only does India win the match but also takes the match far away from the opposition's clutch.

"It's extremely important. We always talk about match-winners. I feel Suryakumar Yadav is the biggest match-winner in this team because the day he plays, he not only wins the match but takes the match far away from the opposition. The opposition can't even think that they can win the game," Harbhajan said on Star Sports. Notably, Suryakumar didn't have the start that the world no 1 T20I batter wanted as he failed to make a mark in the first two matches in the ongoing competition. However, the right-hand batter played an unbeaten innings of 50 runs from 49 balls which was laced with two fours and sixes each in his innings at a strike rate of 102.04 against the hosts, United States.

Harbhajan further said that Suryakumar's presence in the middle order eases tension in the dressing room while lauding the unconventional batter. "He is a special player. He is a different-level player. It's good that runs came from his bat that day because if those runs hadn't come, it could have been a cause for worry. Runs coming from his bat are an auspicious sign for India. It's a great sign for the dressing room as well because when he bats, the dressing room is absolutely calm. They know that until he is there, he will win the match and come out," the former India cricketer added.

India concluded the first round with seven points and at the top of Group A. The Rohit Sharma-led side had already qualified for Super 8 following their victory over the co-hosts USA. India will play their first match of the Super 8 on Thursday against Afghanistan at Kensington Oval Barbados.

India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)

