Sri Lanka Dominates Netherlands, Sets Record in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka overcame the Netherlands by 83 runs in their last group D match of the T20 World Cup. Charith Asalanka's powerful 46 off 21 balls propelled Sri Lanka past 200 runs. Despite the victory, Sri Lanka's late performance couldn't change their fate as they missed out on the Super Eights.

PTI | Grosislet | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:46 IST
Sri Lanka Dominates Netherlands, Sets Record in T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka clinched an emphatic victory over the Netherlands, trouncing them by a significant 83-run margin in an otherwise inconsequential Group D match at the T20 World Cup. Despite the win, Sri Lanka failed to advance to the Super Eights.

Charith Asalanka spearheaded the Lankan charge with an extraordinary 46 runs off just 21 balls, helping the team to a formidable total of 202. Veteran Angelo Mathews and skipper Wanindu Hasaranga also contributed valuable quick-fire runs.

On the bowling front, Nuwan Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana stifled the Dutch batting line-up, leading to their dismissal for a mere 118. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards acknowledged his team's shortcomings against superior sides after their mixed performances throughout the tournament.

