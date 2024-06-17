"Decision is of PCB...can't play in every player's place": Babar Azam on his future as Pakistan captain

Babar Azam opened up on his future as the skipper of the Pakistan white-ball team and said the final call would only be made by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Babar received heavy criticism by some sections of fans as well as former Pakistan cricketers after the Men in Green suffered a shock early exit from the tournament.

While addressing a press conference, he spoke about his future as Pakistan's white-ball captain. Babar assured that he will "openly" tell everyone if he decides to step down as the skipper yet again. "Secondly - about the captaincy - when I had left it, I thought that I shouldn't be doing it now, that's why I left it, and I announced it myself," Babar said in the post-match press conference.

"Then when they gave it back to me, it was the decision of the PCB. When I go back, we will discuss all the things that happened here. And if I have to leave the captaincy, this decision, I will tell you openly. I will not announce anything behind the scenes. Whatever happens, will happen in front of you. But for now, I have not thought about it. The decision is of the PCB," he added. After Pakistan's run in the ODI World Cup concluded in the group stage last year, Babar announced his resignation as the captain from all formats. Shan Masood succeeded him as the Test skipper, while Shaheen Afridi took charge of the T20I team.

However, Babar was reinstated as the captain before the T20 World Cup, and PCB described the change as a "strategic move" which was taken considering the marquee event. Shaheen was removed from the T20I captaincy after leading the team in just one series against New Zealand. The Blackcaps outplayed Pakistan in all facets of the game and scripted a 4-1 T20I series win against the Shaheen-led team.

However, the move didn't come to fruition as Pakistan crashed out of the T20WC in the group stage, and to greater surprise, even lost to USA. They struggled to find the consistency and the right combination throughout their campaign. Babar admitted that they had individual talent but struggled to gel as a team, which led to their downfall.

"As I have said earlier, everyone is sad. As a team, we did not play. I told you that we did not lose this because of one person. We are losing as a team. I am not saying this because of one person. You are pointing out that because of the captain, I cannot play in every player's place. There are 11 players, and each of them has a role. That's why they came here to play in the World Cup. I think we as a team have not been able to apply, follow and finish things. We have to settle down and accept that we didn't play well as a team," Babar stated. Pakistan ended their campaign with a three-wicket win over Ireland in Florida on Sunday, which was a dead rubber after India and USA, from Group A, advanced to the Super 8 stage. (ANI)

