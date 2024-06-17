Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Redemption: Hasaranga Vows to Rectify Repeated Mistakes

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga acknowledges the team's persistent errors in major tournaments, emphasizing the need for correction following their group stage exit. Despite a late victory against the Netherlands, Hasaranga admits their batting performance faltered. He calls for accountability and dismisses social media negativity, focusing on improving their cricket.

In a candid assessment, Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga acknowledged the team's persistent errors in major tournaments, calling for a decisive shift towards rectifying these issues after their recent group stage exit.

Despite a late victory against the Netherlands, Hasaranga admitted that the win came 'too late,' highlighting that their batting performance fell short. He emphasized the responsibility falls on the team and himself as captain to address and correct these shortcomings.

Addressing the outpouring of criticism on social media, Hasaranga urged players not to get swayed by it, emphasizing that genuine fans continue to support them. As the team looks ahead, he stressed the importance of adjusting to conditions and improving their overall performance without resorting to excuses.

