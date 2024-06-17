Left Menu

From India to USA: Harmeet Singh's Cricketing Journey Shaped by Rohit Sharma's Coach

Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, part of the USA T20 World Cup team, credits Indian captain Rohit Sharma's coach Dinesh Lad for his career development. Harmeet, who represented India in two Under-19 World Cups, is grateful for Lad's guidance and support during his school days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:13 IST
In an inspiring journey from India to the USA, left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh attributes his cricketing success to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's coach, Dinesh Lad.

Harmeet, who has played in two Under-19 World Cups for India and represented Mumbai, is now making waves with the USA team in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to PTI, Harmeet expressed gratitude to Lad, highlighting the coach's role in his formative years. 'Lad Sir's advice and support were pivotal,' he recalls, underscoring the coach's dedication and efforts that shaped his career.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

