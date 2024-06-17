From India to USA: Harmeet Singh's Cricketing Journey Shaped by Rohit Sharma's Coach

In an inspiring journey from India to the USA, left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh attributes his cricketing success to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's coach, Dinesh Lad.

Harmeet, who has played in two Under-19 World Cups for India and represented Mumbai, is now making waves with the USA team in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to PTI, Harmeet expressed gratitude to Lad, highlighting the coach's role in his formative years. 'Lad Sir's advice and support were pivotal,' he recalls, underscoring the coach's dedication and efforts that shaped his career.

