Serbia vs England: Fans Brawl Ahead of Euro 2024 Opener

Eight individuals were temporarily detained following a brawl between Serbia and England fans in Gelsenkirchen ahead of their European Championship opener, police confirmed on Monday.

Authorities clarified that the Sunday incident was quickly contained, and they expressed overall satisfaction with the security operations, which had classified the match as high-risk due to potential fan violence. Both fanbases have a history of causing trouble around such events.

The notable clash, captured on social media, showed men hurling chairs at each other outside a restaurant adorned with Serbian flags. Police reported that a group of Serbian fans was dining inside when a large contingent of England fans attempted to enter.

Subsequent reports indicated the streets littered with broken glass and upturned tables, observed by several dozen police officers who had arrived on the scene. Gelsenkirchen police spokesperson Peter Both stated that seven Serbian fans and one England supporter were detained as a result of the brawl and subsequently missed the match. One fan, who suffered a head injury but discharged himself from the hospital, returned to watch the game. No other injuries were reported.

Both noted that the detained fans were released overnight but police are in contact with UEFA, recommending their ban from future matches. Local police are well-versed in managing high-risk games, given their experience with the Schalke and Borussia Dortmund derby. In a separate incident on Sunday, German police shot and injured a man threatening them with a pick hammer and Molotov cocktail in Hamburg, unrelated to the Euro 2024 games. The first weekend of the tournament was deemed positive by German Interior Ministry officials, with no major security concerns raised.

"Incidents like the hooligan clash in Gelsenkirchen were swiftly managed by prepared police forces," spokesperson Maximilian Kall informed reporters in Berlin. "Overall, there have been no unexpected events," he added.

