Mbappé's Rollercoaster: From Hero to Hurt in France's Victory Over Austria

Kylian Mbappé faced a tumultuous match as France secured a 1-0 victory over Austria in the European Championship. Involved in the decisive first-half goal, he later suffered a facial injury and was substituted. Despite a critical missed opportunity, he showcased his skill in setting up the winning goal.

Kylian Mbappé experienced a tumultuous evening as France triumphed 1-0 over Austria in their European Championship opener. The star striker, instrumental in France's decisive goal, clashed heads with Austria's Kevin Danso, resulting in a facial injury and his eventual substitution.

The injury occurred towards the end of the first half, prompting immediate medical attention as Mbappé lay in agony on the pitch. Despite initial attempts to continue playing, he was soon replaced by Olivier Giroud, as boos from Austrian fans who believed he was exaggerating echoed through Dusseldorf Arena. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano booked Mbappé before his exit.

France's win was sealed by an own goal from Maximilian Wober, though it was Mbappé's moment of brilliance that created the chance. Following the injury, Mbappé missed a golden opportunity to further France's lead, his close-range shot curling past the post to Austria's relief. The victory marked Didier Deschamps' 100th as national coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

