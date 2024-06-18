Guardiola Faces Former Assistant in Premier League Opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will face his former assistant, Enzo Maresca, in the opening match of the Premier League season. City is set to start the season away at Chelsea and has a challenging beginning, including games against Arsenal and Newcastle. The season kicks off on August 16.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will come up against a familiar face as his team begins its Premier League title defense. The opening match pits City against Chelsea, now managed by Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's former assistant during the 2022-23 season.
City faces a tough start with games against Arsenal and Newcastle within the first six fixtures, striving for a record-extending fifth consecutive English top-flight title.
The Premier League season will kick off on August 16, with Manchester United hosting Fulham in a highly anticipated opening fixture.
