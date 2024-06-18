Guardiola Faces Former Assistant in Premier League Opener

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will come up against a familiar face as his team begins its Premier League title defense. The opening match pits City against Chelsea, now managed by Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's former assistant during the 2022-23 season.

City faces a tough start with games against Arsenal and Newcastle within the first six fixtures, striving for a record-extending fifth consecutive English top-flight title.

The Premier League season will kick off on August 16, with Manchester United hosting Fulham in a highly anticipated opening fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)