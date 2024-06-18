Rohit Sharma Steers India into T20 World Cup Super 8

India captain Rohit Sharma has admitted that the T20 World Cup's Super 8 stage will be 'a little hectic' but states that his players are ready for the challenge as there is 'real keenness' among the squad to achieve 'something special.'

India is set to begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on June 20. This will be followed by matches against Bangladesh (June 22 in Antigua) and Australia (June 24 in St Lucia). 'Once we play our first game, we are going to play the next two in a span of 3 or 4 days,' Rohit said in a video posted by the BCCI. 'It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is never going to be an excuse,' added the 37-year-old captain.

The Indian team conducted an extended practice session on Monday, with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit spending extra time in the nets. 'There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. That's a good way to start the second stage. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously,' Rohit noted.

Rohit mentioned the sense of familiarity the ongoing Caribbean leg brings to the team, which they hope to leverage. 'We have seen a lot of games here, we have played a lot of games here. So everyone understands what one needs to do to get the result in our favour. Everyone is looking forward and quite excited at the same time,' he added.

The Indian team conquered Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA during the league stage. Their final group clash against Canada was called off due to a wet outfield in flood-battered Florida.

