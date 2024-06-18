Left Menu

2026 Tour de France to Kick Off in Barcelona: A Historic Grand Depart

The 2026 Tour de France is set to start in Barcelona, Spain, marking the first time the Catalan capital will host the Grand Depart on July 4, 2026. This milestone cements Barcelona's status as an international sports hub, having already hosted the Olympics, World Cup, and America's Cup.

AI Generated Representative Image

The 2026 Tour de France will begin in Barcelona, Spain, the race organisers and the mayor of Barcelona announced on Tuesday. The "Grand Depart" of the race will be hosted by the Catalan capital for the first time on July 4, 2026.

"This is a historic milestone. It confirms Barcelona's role as an international sports capital," the city's mayor Jaume Collboni told a news conference on Tuesday reported by local media. "Barcelona will be the only city in the world to host the Olympics, the World Cup, the America's Cup and the Tour de France, the four most influential sporting events in the world," he added.

The last time the Tour began in Spain was in 2023 in Bilbao. The 2025 edition of the prestigious cycling race will start in the northern French city of Lille.

