Rising Star David Lalhlansanga Joins East Bengal FC on Three-Year Deal

East Bengal FC has signed Indian forward David Lalhlansanga for three years. Known for his prolific scoring in the Calcutta Football League and the Durand Cup, Lalhlansanga has been influential in Mohammedan Sporting Club's recent successes. He aspires to excel at East Bengal and play for passionate fans.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:38 IST
In a significant move, East Bengal FC announced the signing of rising Indian forward David Lalhlansanga on a three-year contract. Lalhlansanga, who has been a standout performer in the Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, is expected to bolster the team's attacking options.

The young striker from Mizoram played a crucial role in Mohammedan Sporting Club's first-ever I-League victory and has consistently proven his scoring prowess. David's recent accolade includes winning the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup, underlining his potential and skill set.

"East Bengal is a remarkable club with an incredible fan base. I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to giving my best on the field," David expressed. Head coach Carles Cuadrat shared his excitement, stating, "David is a key recruit we've eyed for long, and his addition is a significant step in our future plans."

