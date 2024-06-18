Rising Star David Lalhlansanga Joins East Bengal FC on Three-Year Deal

In a significant move, East Bengal FC announced the signing of rising Indian forward David Lalhlansanga on a three-year contract. Lalhlansanga, who has been a standout performer in the Calcutta Football League and Durand Cup, is expected to bolster the team's attacking options.

The young striker from Mizoram played a crucial role in Mohammedan Sporting Club's first-ever I-League victory and has consistently proven his scoring prowess. David's recent accolade includes winning the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup, underlining his potential and skill set.

"East Bengal is a remarkable club with an incredible fan base. I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to giving my best on the field," David expressed. Head coach Carles Cuadrat shared his excitement, stating, "David is a key recruit we've eyed for long, and his addition is a significant step in our future plans."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)