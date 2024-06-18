National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship Debuts in Karnataka

Karnataka will host the National Canoe Slalom and Kayak Cross Championship for the first time from June 19 to June 21, showcasing an array of national talent. Organized by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Karnataka (KCAC), the event is a significant addition to the Indian sports calendar.

The championship includes the 12th Senior and 11th Junior National Canoe Slalom and 2nd National Kayak Cross competitions, set to take place at Kali River in Ganeshgudi, Aveda village, Joida taluk. 'The inclusion of Kayak Cross in the upcoming Paris Olympics highlights the importance of this event,' said Maj Gen M N Devaya, GTNAA Advisor and KCAC President.

This competition promises to boost the sport's profile in India. Karnataka's Dhanalakshmi, a national medalist, exemplifies the kind of talent the championship can nurture. With 27 athletes representing Karnataka and about 80-100 participants from 10 states, the event will reinforce Kali River's status as an ideal training ground for both national and international competitions.

