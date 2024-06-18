Serbia's Filip Kostic Faces Setback with Knee Injury at European Championship
Serbian wing back Filip Kostic will return home from the European Championship after sustaining a knee ligament injury during the team's 1-0 defeat by England. Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England's Jude Bellingham. The team doctor stated the 31-year-old needs at least two weeks of recovery.
Serbia's Filip Kostic will return home from the European Championship after the wing back injured his knee ligament in the team's 1-0 defeat by England, the team said on Tuesday.
Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.
