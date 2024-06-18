Serbia's Filip Kostic Faces Setback with Knee Injury at European Championship

Serbia's Filip Kostic will return home from the European Championship after the wing back injured his knee ligament in the team's 1-0 defeat by England, the team said on Tuesday.

Kostic was forced off in the 43rd minute after a challenge with England midfielder Jude Bellingham and the team doctor confirmed the 31-year-old would need at least two weeks of recovery.

