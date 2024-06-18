Left Menu

Scotland Seeks Redemption Against Switzerland: Euro 2024 Campaign On The Line

Scotland faces Switzerland in a crucial Euro 2024 match after a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Germany. The game will be held at Cologne Stadium at 9 pm local time. Scotland aims to bounce back and secure a spot in the knockout rounds, but Switzerland, coming off a win against Hungary, poses a strong challenge.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:46 IST
Scotland is gearing up for a crucial encounter against Switzerland in the Euro 2024 after a humiliating 5-1 loss to Germany. The game is set to take place at Cologne Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9 pm local time (1900 GMT).

Scotland's manager, Steve Clarke, admitted, 'We got a lot of things wrong, and we've got to put it right in the next game. Try not to concede five goals. Give a better message.'

The stakes are high for Scotland, which has never advanced beyond the group stage in a European Championship. The team needs to secure a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout rounds alive. Switzerland, despite their own challenges with their training facilities, come into the match with momentum after defeating Hungary 3-1.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka is aiming to cap an outstanding year with success at the Euros, following a league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen. Scotland will have to replace suspended defender Ryan Porteous and heavily rely on top scorer Scott McTominay, who was silent against Germany.

Vincent Sierro, Switzerland's midfielder, stated, 'They (Scotland) will fight for every ball – we know the spirit of the team. They won't make it easy for us and won't give up, so we just want to play our game.'

As the teams prepare for a showdown, the question remains: can Scotland turn their campaign around?

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

