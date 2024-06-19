Bangladesh Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fined for Inappropriate Conduct

In a recent T20 World Cup clash, Bangladesh seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was fined 15% of his match fee for making inappropriate physical contact during a verbal altercation with Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel. The incident ensued in the third over of Nepal's chase when Tanzim, following a delivery, approached Paudel aggressively and made physical contact.

Despite the on-field tension, Tanzim's remarkable bowling performance with figures of 4/7 played a crucial role in Bangladesh's 21-run victory at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. This win ensured Bangladesh's progression to the Super Eight stage of the tournament, where they will face Australia next.

In addition to the monetary penalty, one demerit point was added to Tanzim's disciplinary record for breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct, marking his first offence in a 24-month period. The charges, brought by umpires Ahsan Raza, Sam Nogajski, Jayaraman Madanagopal, and Kumar Dharmasena, were accepted by Tanzim without a formal hearing.

