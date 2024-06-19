Triumph of Will: Regan Smith's Record-Breaking Comeback

In a dazzling display of determination, Regan Smith shattered the world record in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the US swimming trials, marking a remarkable comeback that was five years in the making. The 22-year-old Minnesota native touched in 57.13 seconds, eclipsing the previous mark of 57.33 set by Australia's Kaylee McKeown.

Smith's journey has been tumultuous, marked by early stardom followed by struggles with confidence. Her turnaround came after working with a sports psychologist, aiding her mental fortitude. Physically, she was molded by Bob Bowman, renowned for coaching Michael Phelps, through relentless training sessions.

"This is incredibly rewarding," Smith reflected. Her return to form saw her outpace rivals to book a spot for the Tokyo Olympics, an achievement that underscores her extraordinary resilience and talent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)