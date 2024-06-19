Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Mastery: Balancing Aggression and Adaptability in T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav emphasizes the importance of balancing aggression with adaptability in the T20 World Cup, especially on slower pitches. Despite the challenging conditions, Suryakumar's strategic approach highlights his ability to maintain top form. Adaptability remains crucial as the tournament progresses to more favorable Caribbean wickets.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:15 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Mastery: Balancing Aggression and Adaptability in T20 World Cup
Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has proved time and again the kind of havoc he can wreak with the bat but India's lynchpin believes being able to control that aggression is equally important on the slow pitches in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The group stage of the 20-team tournament, especially its U.S. leg, proved a low-scoring affair with no batter managing to score a hundred.

Suryakumar needed 49 balls for his fifty against the United States, which is slow by the high standards of the world's top ranked T20 batter. While team totals are expected to rise from the Super Eight stage onward with the tournament shifting completely to the Caribbean, Suryakumar said adaptability was as important as aggression for him.

"If you have been the world's number one batsman for the past two years, you should know how to bat according to different conditions," Suryakumar said ahead of Thursday's Group 1 match against Afghanistan. "I try to do that if the wicket is difficult and there is no opportunity (to score freely)."

T20 is considered a batter-friendly format but only three teams touched the 200-mark in the group stage of the tournament. "It's difficult to generate that force when there's no pace on the wicket and when someone has read your game nicely," Suryakumar said.

"So, at that time, you have to be very smart how you want to extend your innings. West Indies amassed 218-5 against Afghanistan in the final group match at Gros Islet suggesting scoring runs would be easier on the Caribbean wickets.

"The practice wicket here is much better from what we saw in the USA," Suryakumar said. "It's a little spicy, but much better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024