Mandhana and Harmanpreet's Centuries Propel India to Commanding Total Against South Africa

Smriti Mandhana's seventh ODI century, her second consecutive in the format, combined with a powerful innings from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, elevated India to an imposing 325 for three against South Africa in the second women's ODI on Wednesday.

Mandhana, with an exquisite 136 off 120 balls, including 18 boundaries and two sixes, partnered with Harmanpreet, who remained unbeaten at 103, to milk 171 runs for the third wicket. Their collaboration dismantled the South African bowling attack after being put in to bat first.

Despite South Africa's new-ball bowlers Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas initially finding bounce and movement in overcast conditions, India's innings gained momentum, particularly after Harmanpreet's arrival at the crease. While Mandhana reached her century with a deft single, Harmanpreet joined her in the final over, capping off a stellar performance that saw India amass 118 runs in the last 10 overs due to subpar South African bowling and fielding.

