Czech Football Scandal: Officials Sentenced in Match-Fixing Case

In a significant verdict, former Czech Football Association deputy head Roman Berbr and other soccer officials faced sentencing for their roles in a match-fixing scandal. On Wednesday, the county court in Plzen convicted Berbr of embezzlement, imposing a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 2 million Czech crowns ($86,500).

Roman Rogoz, the ex-sports director of Slavoj Vyšehrad club, received a tougher sentence of four years in prison and a 400,000 Czech crown ($17,000) fine. Meanwhile, Michal Káník, a former player and soccer official, was handed a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and fined 130,000 Czech crowns ($5,600).

Another key defendant, former referee Tomáš Grimm, collaborated with law enforcement and previously received a suspended sentence. Throughout the investigation, 16 individuals were found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and participating in an organized crime group, resulting in fines and soccer bans.

The scandal came to light in October 2020 when Czech police conducted raids in connection with a corruption and match-fixing investigation, targeting referees and soccer officials. Berbr, who subsequently resigned, was held in custody for three months and has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)