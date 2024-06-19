Left Menu

Czech Football Scandal: Officials Sentenced in Match-Fixing Case

Former Czech Football Association deputy head Roman Berbr and several other officials have been sentenced in a match-fixing scandal. Berbr received a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of $86,500 for embezzlement. The scandal involved 16 people, with some receiving jail terms and others fines.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:51 IST
Czech Football Scandal: Officials Sentenced in Match-Fixing Case
  • Country:
  • Czechia

In a significant verdict, former Czech Football Association deputy head Roman Berbr and other soccer officials faced sentencing for their roles in a match-fixing scandal. On Wednesday, the county court in Plzen convicted Berbr of embezzlement, imposing a three-year suspended sentence and a fine of 2 million Czech crowns ($86,500).

Roman Rogoz, the ex-sports director of Slavoj Vyšehrad club, received a tougher sentence of four years in prison and a 400,000 Czech crown ($17,000) fine. Meanwhile, Michal Káník, a former player and soccer official, was handed a 2 1/2-year suspended sentence and fined 130,000 Czech crowns ($5,600).

Another key defendant, former referee Tomáš Grimm, collaborated with law enforcement and previously received a suspended sentence. Throughout the investigation, 16 individuals were found guilty of bribery, embezzlement, and participating in an organized crime group, resulting in fines and soccer bans.

The scandal came to light in October 2020 when Czech police conducted raids in connection with a corruption and match-fixing investigation, targeting referees and soccer officials. Berbr, who subsequently resigned, was held in custody for three months and has pleaded not guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024