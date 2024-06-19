Former Champions Return: Wimbledon Wild Cards Announced

In an exciting update, former Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Emma Raducanu have been awarded wild cards for Wimbledon.

The prestigious grass-court tournament is set to kick off on July 1. Among the noteworthy names, Osaka and Kerber, both ex-No. 1 players, are making comebacks after maternity leave. Currently ranked 113th, Osaka was the only player to win a set against top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open and recently reached the quarterfinals in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Meanwhile, Raducanu is also making a return after wrist and ankle surgeries. British players such as Francesca Jones, Heather Watson, and Yuriko Miyazaki are also included, with one main draw wild card still to be allocated. The men's draw includes seven British players, including last year's junior champion Henry Searle.

