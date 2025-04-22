Emma Raducanu's Focused Return to Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu marks her return to competitive tennis at the Madrid Open following a strategic break aimed at refocusing her efforts for a demanding season. After withdrawing from the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, Raducanu chose to prioritize a training block over matches. The British tennis star is set to begin her campaign against Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Raducanu highlighted her shift in approach, saying, "I've realized now that less is more for me sometimes." She acknowledged her tendency to work intensely and emphasized the importance of balancing intense practice with adequate rest.

In this pursuit, Raducanu has been collaborating with former player Mark Petchey, supplementing the informal advice she's received after a series of formal coaching changes. "It's pretty informal for now but is something that's going really well," Raducanu shared, as she continues to figure out what strategies best serve her performance on the court.

