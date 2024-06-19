Joe Montemurro Takes Helm at Lyon: A New Era for Women's Soccer

Lyon, eight-time women's European champions, has announced the appointment of Joe Montemurro as head coach for the next two seasons. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Montemurro, an Australian national, brings a wealth of experience, having guided Juventus to five trophies in three years and previously achieving success with Arsenal, including the 2018 FA Women's League Cup and the Women's Super League in 2019.

He replaces Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to seven trophies over three years and is now set to join Chelsea on July 1. Montemurro expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organization as Olympique Lyonnais, the world leader in women's soccer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)