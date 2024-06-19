Left Menu

Joe Montemurro Takes Helm at Lyon: A New Era for Women's Soccer

Lyon, eight-time women's European champions, has appointed Joe Montemurro as head coach for the next two seasons. The Australian coach, known for his successful stints at Juventus and Arsenal, replaces Sonia Bompastor, who has joined Chelsea. Montemurro aims to continue Lyon's legacy of excellence in women's soccer.

PTI | Lyon | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:51 IST
Joe Montemurro Takes Helm at Lyon: A New Era for Women's Soccer
  • Country:
  • France

Lyon, eight-time women's European champions, has announced the appointment of Joe Montemurro as head coach for the next two seasons. The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Montemurro, an Australian national, brings a wealth of experience, having guided Juventus to five trophies in three years and previously achieving success with Arsenal, including the 2018 FA Women's League Cup and the Women's Super League in 2019.

He replaces Sonia Bompastor, who led Lyon to seven trophies over three years and is now set to join Chelsea on July 1. Montemurro expressed his excitement, stating, "I'm extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organization as Olympique Lyonnais, the world leader in women's soccer."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024