Empoli's Historic Coppa Italia Triumph Over Juventus

Empoli achieved a historic milestone by securing a spot in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, defeating Juventus 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic missed the initial penalty, setting the tone for an intense shootout. Empoli's goalkeeper Devis Vasquez played a crucial role, stopping Kenan Yildiz's attempt, while Luca Marianucci finalized the victory. Youssef Maleh had given Empoli a surprising lead with a striking goal from distance, only for Khephren Thuram to equalize for Juventus with a brilliant individual effort.

Empoli's disciplined defense frustrated Juventus, and the team's perseverance was rewarded with this landmark win. The semi-final against Bologna awaits them, having already eliminated Fiorentina and Torino in previous rounds.

