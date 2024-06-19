Joe Montemurro Takes Reins at Olympique Lyonnais Women's Team

Former Juventus Women boss Joe Montemurro has been named the new coach of Olympique Lyonnais until June 2026, replacing Frenchwoman Sonia Bompastor, the Division 1 Feminine club announced on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Australian left Juventus in March after three years at the helm, having won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season and the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana twice each.

He also had a stint at Arsenal Women from 2017-2021, during which he guided them to the Women's Super League and Women's League Cup crown once. "I am extremely honoured to be part of such an exceptional organisation as Olympique Lyonnais, the world leader in women's football," Montemurro said in a statement.

"When I think of Lyon, I think of high-level professionalism and excellence. Playing against this team has always represented the pinnacle of football for me. It has always brought me joy and inspiration." Bompastor, 44, moved to Chelsea Women in May following the departure of the highly successful Emma Hayes to the United States women's national team.

Last season, Bompastor guided Lyon to their 17th league title and helped them to a runners-up finish in the Women's Champions League.

