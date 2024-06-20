Left Menu

Gous and de Kock's Masterclass in T20 World Cup Showdown

In a thrilling T20 World Cup Super Eight match, the USA pushed South Africa to their limits. Andries Gous' unbeaten 80 kept the Proteas on edge, while Quinton de Kock's 74 was pivotal for the win. Both skippers reflected on lessons learned and praised key performances.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 20-06-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 01:14 IST
Gous and de Kock's Masterclass in T20 World Cup Showdown
AI Generated Representative Image

In an electrifying T20 World Cup Super Eight match on Wednesday, seasoned South Africans faced immense pressure from the USA. Skipper Aiden Markram acknowledged that Andries Gous' extraordinary 80 off 47 balls put the Proteas in a difficult position till the very last over.

Despite chasing a daunting target of 195, USA fell short by just 18 runs, rattling the South Africans. Markram credited the USA bowlers for their restrictive tactics and hailed Quinton de Kock, whose player-of-the-match performance with 74 runs turned the game for the Proteas.

USA captain Aaron Jones, though not disheartened, emphasized the need for better discipline. "We could have been more disciplined with the ball. But it goes this way sometimes. We will go back to the drawing board and come back stronger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024