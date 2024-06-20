Gous and de Kock's Masterclass in T20 World Cup Showdown

In an electrifying T20 World Cup Super Eight match on Wednesday, seasoned South Africans faced immense pressure from the USA. Skipper Aiden Markram acknowledged that Andries Gous' extraordinary 80 off 47 balls put the Proteas in a difficult position till the very last over.

Despite chasing a daunting target of 195, USA fell short by just 18 runs, rattling the South Africans. Markram credited the USA bowlers for their restrictive tactics and hailed Quinton de Kock, whose player-of-the-match performance with 74 runs turned the game for the Proteas.

USA captain Aaron Jones, though not disheartened, emphasized the need for better discipline. "We could have been more disciplined with the ball. But it goes this way sometimes. We will go back to the drawing board and come back stronger."

